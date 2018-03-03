News

MSF suspends medical work in Nigerian town after deadly raid

Reuters
Reuters /

GENEVA (Reuters) - The medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Friday it had suspended its work in the Nigerian town of Rann and evacuated national and international staff after a deadly raid.

Suspected Boko Haram militants killed at least 11 people including three aid workers in an attack on a military barracks in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state late on Thursday, according to two security reports seen by Reuters.
"Following a violent attack in Rann, Borno state, on Thursday 1 March, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) suspended its medical activities in the town and evacuated 22 national and international staff," MSF said in a statement.
"It is still unclear how many people were killed and injured but before leaving, MSF medical staff treated 9 wounded patients," it added.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alexander Smith)

