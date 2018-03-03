News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man records apology message after racist rant in Centrelink
Man records apology message after racist tirade in Centrelink

Injured Nadal out of Indian Wells, Miami

Frank Pingue
AAP /

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments after aggravating the leg injury that forced him out of the Australian Open in January.

Today's Bell Ringer, January 29, 2018
0:18

Today's Bell Ringer, January 29, 2018
0124_sun_tennis
2:45

Kyle Edmund vs Marin Cilic in Oz Open semi-final
Brazilian Off-Duty Cop With Infant Son in His Arms Tackles Armed Robbers
0:23

Brazilian Off-Duty Cop With Infant Son in His Arms Tackles Armed Robbers
Biden to Ramos family: "Our hearts ache for you"
2:04

Biden to Ramos family: "Our hearts ache for you"
U.S. Open draw: Federer, Nadal could compete in semifinals
1:06

U.S. Open draw: Federer, Nadal could compete in semifinals
Anti-government protests turn violent in Ecuador
0:58

Anti-government protests turn violent in Ecuador

Benitez talks of Champions League opponents Arsenal
1011_1800_syd_kyrgios
0:32

Kyrgios, Tomic to team up at Fast4 Tennis event in Sydney
AP Reporter Describes North Korea Parade
1:13

AP Reporter Describes North Korea Parade
0612_1600_nat_tennis
0:27

Rafael Nadal claims his 10th French Open title
Funeral for slain NYPD officer may be largest in force's history
1:47

Funeral for slain NYPD officer may be largest in force's history
Opposition groups stage protests against Ecuadorian president
1:30

Opposition groups stage protests against Ecuadorian president
 

World No.2 Nadal, a three-time winner at Indian Wells and five-time finalist at Miami, suffered his latest setback during a training session on Tuesday that forced him to pull out of this week's Mexican Open in Acapulco.

"Unfortunately, the injury I suffered in Acapulco before starting the tournament is in the same area as the one suffered in Melbourne," Nadal said on his Facebook page. "I won't be able to play in Miami or Indian Wells as I need to recover.

"It was very painful to retire from Acapulco and it's very hard as well to not play in the USA. I will miss you and I will do everything that's possible to be back there in 2019."

Rafa's injury lay off extends. Pic: Getty

This marks the latest setback for the 31-year-old Spaniard, who has not competed since retiring from his quarter-final against Croatia's Marin Cilic in Melbourne and recently lost the world No.1 ranking to Roger Federer.

The Indian Wells tournament begins next week while the Miami Open follows two weeks later.

Nadal is the second high-profile player in as many days to withdraw from the tournaments as former world No.3 Stan Wawrinka said his recovery from a persistent knee injury would keep him from competing at both events.

Back To Top