News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tradie cable-ties alleged truck thief in dramatic citizen's arrest
Tradie cable-ties alleged truck thief in dramatic citizens' arrest

U.S. rail operator Amtrak temporarily suspends service in Northeast

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amtrak suspended train service along its Northeast Corridor on Friday as a storm in the U.S. Northeast flooded city streets, cut power to 700,000 homes and grounded hundreds of flights.

"For safety, all services along the NEC are temporarily suspended due to multiple weather related issues," Amtrak wrote in a tweet, using an acronym for the Northeast Corridor.
Amtrak added that trains currently en route will continue to Washington, New York or Boston, whichever is closest, and remain there.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Back To Top
feedback