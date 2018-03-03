(Reuters) - Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Friday laid out the Trump administration's approach to fighting financial crime, saying the government will focus more heavily on certain tax violations and that it is cracking down on securities fraud.

Trump administration tackling tax violations, securities fraud: Deputy U.S. Attorney General

"We are using data analytics to more quickly identify, investigate and prosecute manipulation of the securities markets, and other forms of fraud that threaten the integrity of America’s financial system," Rosenstein said at a conference on white-collar crime in San Diego.

He said the Justice Department is working with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission, the top U.S. markets regulators, to aggressively prosecute manipulation and trading schemes.

Rosenstein is mostly known as the department's liaison with the special investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the case. In his remarks, Rosenstein did not directly address the investigation or President Donald Trump's ridicule of Sessions this week, but sought to allay outside concerns about the current state of the department.

"You will not always agree with our policy decisions, and you definitely won’t hear this on cable TV, but the department leadership team appointed by President Trump is very strong on ethics and professionalism," he said. "History will reflect that the Department of Justice operated with integrity on our watch."



(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Grant McCool)