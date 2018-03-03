HAVANA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Friday it would operate its Havana embassy with minimum personnel on a permanent basis from next week, given the cause of an alleged spate of health incidents affecting its diplomats in Cuba remains unknown.

U.S. makes staff reduction at Havana embassy permanent

"The embassy will continue to operate with the minimum personnel necessary to perform core diplomatic and consular functions, similar to the level of emergency staffing maintained during ordered departure," the State Department said in a news release.

"The embassy will operate as an unaccompanied post, defined as a post at which no family members are permitted to reside."

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh in Havana and Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)