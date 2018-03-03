Snapshot for day 2 of the first Test

AUSTRALIA v SOUTH AFRICA, DAY 2

* SCORE: Australia 351, South Africa 162.

* MAN OF THE MOMENT: Mitch Marsh.The allrounder is kicking himself for falling on 96, having attempted to bring up a ton with a boundary, but his knock and clutch partnerships with the tail changed the course of the game.

* KEY MOMENT: Mitchell Starc picks up the first - and most important - of his five wickets. South Africa captain Faf du Plessis prodded forward and edged a straightening delivery to the keeper, kickstarting a collapse of 7-70.

* STAT OF THE DAY: Nathan Lyon claimed the 291st, 292nd and 293rd scalps of his Test career, climbing above Craig McDermott into sixth spot on Australia's list of all-time leading wicket-takers.

* SUMMARY: Australia hold a 189-run lead and are perfectly placed to claim first blood in the four-Test series. They timed South Africa's lower-order collapse to perfection, ensuring the change of innings was also the end of play, and now have a golden chance to bat the hosts out of the contest.

* QUOTE OF THE DAY: "Probably the less said the better." MITCH MARSH was understandably sheepish about the end of his game-changing innings.