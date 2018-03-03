Wright's Robins keen to rock into top six

Bailey Wright's Bristol City can take advantage of Sheffield United's weekend off by moving into the top six if they beat Sheffield Wednesday in England's second tier.

With heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures across the country, Saturday's schedule has already been impacted with Burton's trip to Sheffield, Ipswich's home clash with Hull, Cardiff's visit to Brentford and Barnsley's game with Norwich in Yorkshire all postponed.

Wright's Robins are coming off the back of a loss to Cardiff last weekend and manager Lee Johnson is hoping the decision to give his players three days off after that will pay off.

"I've been through what they have gone through in the past, where the anxiety of results gets in the way of performances," he told bcfc.co.uk.

"I took the decision to get them away from football. It was a chance for them to rest up with their families and they have come back to train in difficult conditions.

"I just want to see that buzz and enthusiasm to play. If you are not fired with enthusiasm then you will be fired."

There will also be a Socceroos derby on Saturday as Massimo Luongo's QPR visit Mile Jedinak's Aston Villa.

Jedinak told Birmingham's Express and Star earlier this week that he has been encouraged by the bond between the club and its fans, something he believes is crucial to their promotion push.

Third-placed Villa fought back against Wednesday for a 4-2 road win last week.

"You only need to look at the scenes at the final whistle at Hillsborough," he said.

"There's a lot of unity here, and not just among the playing squad. The fans are really buying into this team and there's a real mentality here now that we're one big family - from players and coaches to staff and supporters.

"Things aren't always going to go right and they're not going to be good all of the time. But you've got to persist and get yourself out of those little problems when you do hit them - which we did at the weekend."

Luongo, meanwhile, was this week named the Championship's top tackler.

Table-toppers Wolves, who are without a win in their past three fixtures, will look to get back on track against a Reading side with just one Championship victory to their credit since December 2.