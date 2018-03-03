UK weather takes toll on Championship

Four Championship matches have been postponed in a weekend sporting program badly affected by snow, while the Premier League is monitoring the situation.

Arsenal's match against Manchester City went ahead but the cold is playing havoc with weekend games.

On Friday, Ipswich's Championship home clash with Hull, Barnsley's against Norwich and Brentford's against Cardiff were called off, adding to the postponement of Sheffield United's home match against Burton a day earlier.

Seventeen matches across League One and League Two have been postponed.

None of the seven top-flight matches scheduled for Saturday had been called off by 5pm Friday, with Southampton announcing their clash with Stoke will go ahead as planned.

A spokesman for the Premier League said it would continue to monitor the situation, keeping in contact with clubs and local authorities.

West Ham boss David Moyes expressed his concern about the roads ahead of his side's flight to Cardiff for their match against Swansea.

"The Met office are saying people should not travel on the roads, especially around Cardiff and the M4, so that is a concern at the moment," Moyes said.

"I'm guessing that's no different for football clubs or supporters. If they are saying don't travel I think the Premier League would have to consider that."

West Brom are set to travel by train for their match at Watford.

"It's not an easy weekend for football," manager Alan Pardew said. "Hopefully we can get down there, give a good performance and warm our fans up."

Only three fixtures remain on Saturday in the third-tier League One, with the same number going ahead in League Two.

In Super League, three of Friday's scheduled games have been called off, but matches between Hull and Warrington and Widnes' trip to Wigan are going ahead. Warrington cancelled their official supporters coach to the game following advice from the Highways Agency, coach operators and the Met Office.