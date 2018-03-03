Colour, glitter light up Sydney Mardi Gras

Thousands of people have begun lining Sydney's famous Oxford Street as the city transforms with colour and glitter for the 40th Mardi Gras parade.

Saturday's celebration is expected to attract a record crowd of nearly half a million people as organisers take the chance to look back on defining moments in the event's history.

About 200 floats will make their way up the popular strip from 7pm, including a group of 250 people who were involved in the original 1978 demonstration and subsequent riot.

More than 12,000 people will take part in this year's parade including Maude Boate, who has travelled from Broken Hill in far west NSW and isn't new to the Mardi Gras scene.

"It's about my 30th Mardi Gras," she told AAP in Sydney on Saturday.

"It's a wonderful night and what a wonderful milestone it is for equality."

For Kobie Howe and Katrina Stouppos, it's the first time they have been able to celebrate Mardi Gras as a legally married couple in Australia.

"This year we are marching with marriage equality, it's an important year given what's happened last year," Ms Howe told AAP.

"It's a great time to celebrate everyone's individuality, differences and diversity."

The couple, who has been together for eight years, brought along their four-year-old daughter Mackie.

When asked what Mardi Gras meant to her, Mackie simply answered "marriage equality".

There's speculation pop superstar Cher - the headline act at the official party - could make a surprise appearance during the parade.

Mardi Gras creative director Greg Clarke stopped short of confirming the rumours but insisted people would not be disappointed.

"She has come all this way and ... I'm sure she's going to want to be in that parade," he told ABC news on Saturday.

"A big surprise."

More than 1000 police officers will keep a close eye on revellers as part of a huge security operation that will also involve strategically parked vehicles, an intelligence crew, mounted police, the riot squad and sniffer dogs.

Assistant Commissioner Tony Crandell urged partygoers to look out for one another and plan their night ahead.

A number of roads will be closed, while thousands will be using public transport before and after the parade.

"Police have been working with parade organisers and the LGBTIQ community to ensure a safe and fun night for all those taking part and supporting the event," he said on Saturday.

Some of the highlights of the night will include a giant champagne bottle to be popped at Taylor Square and a same-sex wedding ceremony during the parade.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting mild temperatures and mostly clear skies.