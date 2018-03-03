Ukraine's Poroshenko: Gazprom has no right to annul gas contracts

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday that Russia's Gazprom had no legal right to unilaterally cancel gas supply and transit contracts with Ukraine and expressed confidence that the contracts would stay in force.

Gazprom said earlier on Friday it had asked a court to terminate its gas supply and transit contracts with Ukraine after being ordered to pay $2.56 billion to Kiev, in a dispute which the EU said could threaten gas flows to Europe.

Poroshenko said Gazprom's actions showed it was an unreliable energy supplier and said the Ukrainian government was taking measures to ensure the smooth operation of the country's gas transport system.

He said the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe was not under threat.



