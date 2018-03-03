Cricket: South Africa v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Durban, South Africa, March 2, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the close of play on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead on Friday:

Australia first innings (overnight 225-5)

C. Bancroft c De Kock b Philander 5

D. Warner c De Villiers b Philander 51

U. Khawaja c De Kock b Rabada 14

S. Smith c De Villiers b Maharaj 56

S. Marsh c De Villiers b Maharaj 40

M. Marsh c Morkel b Philander 96

T. Paine c De Kock b Rabada 25

P. Cummins b Maharaj 3

M. Starc b Maharaj 35

N. Lyon c De Bruyn b Maharaj 12

J. Hazlewood not out 2

Extras (b4, lb8) 12

Total (110.4 overs) 351

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Bancroft), 2-39 (Khawaja), 3-95 (Warner), 4-151 (Smith), 5-177 (S. Marsh), 6-237 (Paine), 7-251 (Cummins), 8-300 (Starc), 9-341 (M. Marsh)

Bowling: Morkel 22-3-75-0, Philander 27-12-59-3, Maharaj 33.4-5-123-5, Rabada 25-7-74-2, Markram 1-0-2-0, De Bruyn 2-0-6-0

South Africa first innings

D. Elgar c and b Lyon 7

A. Markram c Bancroft b Cummins 32

H. Amla c Bancroft b Lyon 0

A. de Villiers not out 71

F. du Plessis c Paine b Starc 15

T. de Bruyn c Paine b Starc 6

Q. de Kock b Lyon 20

V. Philander c Paine b Starc 8

K. Maharaj b Hazlewood 0

K. Rabada lbw b Starc 3

M. Morkel b Starc 0

Extras 0

Total (51.4 overs) 162

Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Elgar), 2-27 (Amla), 3-55 (Markram), 4-92 (Du Plessis), 5-108 (De Bruyn), 6-150 (De Kock), 7-158 (Philander), 8-159 (Maharaj), 9-162 (Rabada)

Bowling: Starc 10.4-3-34-5, Hazlewood 13-5-31-1, Lyon 16-3-50-3, Cummins 12-2-47-1

Match situation: Australia lead by 189 runs on the first innings.

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sundaram Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

afp