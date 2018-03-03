Cricket: South Africa v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Durban, South Africa, March 2, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the close of play on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead on Friday:
Australia first innings (overnight 225-5)
C. Bancroft c De Kock b Philander 5
D. Warner c De Villiers b Philander 51
U. Khawaja c De Kock b Rabada 14
S. Smith c De Villiers b Maharaj 56
S. Marsh c De Villiers b Maharaj 40
M. Marsh c Morkel b Philander 96
T. Paine c De Kock b Rabada 25
P. Cummins b Maharaj 3
M. Starc b Maharaj 35
N. Lyon c De Bruyn b Maharaj 12
J. Hazlewood not out 2
Extras (b4, lb8) 12
Total (110.4 overs) 351
Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Bancroft), 2-39 (Khawaja), 3-95 (Warner), 4-151 (Smith), 5-177 (S. Marsh), 6-237 (Paine), 7-251 (Cummins), 8-300 (Starc), 9-341 (M. Marsh)
Bowling: Morkel 22-3-75-0, Philander 27-12-59-3, Maharaj 33.4-5-123-5, Rabada 25-7-74-2, Markram 1-0-2-0, De Bruyn 2-0-6-0
South Africa first innings
D. Elgar c and b Lyon 7
A. Markram c Bancroft b Cummins 32
H. Amla c Bancroft b Lyon 0
A. de Villiers not out 71
F. du Plessis c Paine b Starc 15
T. de Bruyn c Paine b Starc 6
Q. de Kock b Lyon 20
V. Philander c Paine b Starc 8
K. Maharaj b Hazlewood 0
K. Rabada lbw b Starc 3
M. Morkel b Starc 0
Extras 0
Total (51.4 overs) 162
Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Elgar), 2-27 (Amla), 3-55 (Markram), 4-92 (Du Plessis), 5-108 (De Bruyn), 6-150 (De Kock), 7-158 (Philander), 8-159 (Maharaj), 9-162 (Rabada)
Bowling: Starc 10.4-3-34-5, Hazlewood 13-5-31-1, Lyon 16-3-50-3, Cummins 12-2-47-1
Match situation: Australia lead by 189 runs on the first innings.
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sundaram Ravi (IND)
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
afp