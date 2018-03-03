News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tradie cable-ties alleged truck thief in dramatic citizen's arrest
Tradie cable-ties alleged truck thief in dramatic citizens' arrest

Trump aluminum, steel tariffs 'seemed' to apply to all countries: U.S. Commerce secretary

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday that President Donald Trump's announcement of planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports "seemed" to apply to all countries.

"That's what the president seemed to announce yesterday," Ross told CNBC when asked whether the tariffs would apply to all countries.

"What was announced yesterday by the president is a very broad concept of 25 percent on all steel and 10 percent on all aluminum. So, we'll have to see the intricate details, but that certainly is the broad outline and therefore it will have a fairly broad effect," he said.



(Reporting by Susan Heavey; writing by Tim Ahmann; editing by David Alexander)

Back To Top
feedback