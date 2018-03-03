Reaction to UK PM May's speech on Brexit

(Reuters) - Following are reactions to British Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Friday setting out her priorities for Brexit ahead of negotiations this year on a new relationship with the European Union.

CATHERINE MCGUINNESS, POLICY CHAIR, CITY OF LONDON CORPORATION

"We welcome this serious speech by the Prime Minister which is a step towards an ambitious free-trade agreement.

"The UK shares the same regulatory starting point as the EU – an advantage that no other potential trading partner has.

"And so the Prime Minister is right: the UK should look to secure a bespoke deal with the EU. An off-the-shelf model would do a disservice to the deep level of integration the UK and EU currently share."



ARLENE FOSTER, DEMOCRATIC UNIONIST PARTY (May's parliamentary allies)

"The Prime Minister has set forward the basis upon which it would be possible to move forward."

"I welcome the Prime Minister’s clear commitment that she will not countenance any new border being created in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

"Securing a sensible outcome for everyone will require the EU27 to consider innovative solutions rather than rule out any proposal which has not been conceived in Brussels.



NIGEL FARAGE, LEADING CAMPAIGNER FOR BREXIT

"May effectively rules out 'No Deal.' A big mistake."



NEIL CARBERRY, CONFEDERATION OF BRITISH INDUSTRY

"Excellent news if UK can stay in key agencies like EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) - glad PM has focused on them.



STEPHEN MARTIN, DIRECTOR GENERAL, INSTITUTE OF DIRECTORS

"It is important that she explicitly referenced the need for binding commitments in areas such as state aid and competition policy, which the IoD has long called for. Her acknowledgment of the need for new labor mobility arrangements will also strike a positive chord with businesses.

"On regulation, we are glad to see her refer to the importance of new cooperation mechanisms that will underpin the trust in each other's regulatory frameworks.

"It is important to stress that if the UK is doubling down on its unprecedented customs partnership model, HMRC (tax authorities) have said it will take five years minimum to implement. That means businesses will need longer to adjust to new settings.



MIKE THOMPSON, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, ASSOCIATION OF THE BRITISH PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

"Every month, 45 million packs of medicines move from the UK to the EU – and 37 million come the other way. That is why the prime minister's commitment to seek cooperation on medicines regulation would be the best outcome for patients, not just in the UK but across Europe.

"It's now critical that both sides prioritize patient safety in phase two of the negotiations. Delivering close cooperation on the regulation of medicines is only one part of the challenge. Making sure the supply of medicines is uninterrupted is essential to ensure patients in the UK and EU can get the medicines they need from day one of Brexit."



TIM ALDERSLADE, CEO OF AIRLINES UK, TRADE BODY FOR BRITISH-BASED AIRLINES

"Airlines are clear in their view that it is vital for the UK to continue membership of the EASA, with all EASA rules and regulations applied to UK operators and companies based here, and we’re pleased that the PM has formally put this on the table ahead of the negotiation.”





