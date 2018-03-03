Every runner in 400m heat disqualified

Every runner, including the world's fastest man this year, was disqualified in a bizarre 400 metres heat that made athletics history on the second day of the world indoor championships.

Granada's Bralon Taplin wins a 400m heat in Birmingham prior to all four runners being disqualified.

Bralon Taplin was among the casualties after appearing to qualify for the semi-finals later on Friday by winning the third heat comfortably in 46.37 seconds.

But the Grenadan was ruled to have run out of his lane, along with the other three finishers, Jamaica's Steven Gayle, Latvia's Austris Karpinskis and Alonzo Russell from the Bahamas.

Another runner, Qatar's Abdalelah Haroun, was earlier red-carded for false starting in the same heat.

It is the first time every athlete has been disqualified from a heat at a major championships, according to statistician Mark Butler.

Grenada officials launched an appeal, but it was rejected, as was that for Costa Rica's Nery Brenes, who was disqualified from a later heat, also for a lane infringement.