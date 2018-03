ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Friday remanded two Greek soldiers in custody after they were detained on the Turkish side of the border with Greece, private broadcaster CNNTurk said.

Greece's army command said the two soldiers mistakenly strayed onto Turkish territory in bad weather while on patrol on the northeastern Greek border. A Greek government spokesman had said it expected their swift return.



