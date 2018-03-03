Shots fired on Central Michigan University's campus: college official

(Reuters) - Police in Michigan were responding to reports of a possible shooter on Friday inside a dormitory at Central Michigan University about 125 miles northwest of Detroit, according to the university.

CMU wrote on Twitter that there were reports of shots fired at Campbell Hall and that the suspect was still at large.

A university police official confirmed the department was monitoring the situation but declined to provide details.



(Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Scott Malone and Chizu Nomiyama)