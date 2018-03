MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian deputy prime-minister Arkady Dvorkovich expects some damage to Russia from new duties on steel and aluminum imports announced by U.S. president Donald Trump, Interfax reported.

However, the damage to Russia would be less than to the European Union or China, the news agency reported Dvorkovich as saying on Friday.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Alexander Smith)