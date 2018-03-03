Central area in Swiss capital closed off after bomb threat

ZURICH (Reuters) - Police cordoned off an area near the Swiss capital of Berne's main train station on Friday after a bomb threat.

"We have detained one person, and are now making further checks," Berne's cantonal police said in a tweet.

Local transport was rerouted, but police said rail transport was not affected.

The area around the Heiliggeistkirche, or Church of the Holy Ghost, would remain temporarily closed for security reasons, police said.



(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller)