La Liga set to use VAR system next season

Spanish top-flight football is ready to use the video assistant referee (VAR) system from next season, La Liga has confirmed in a statement.

The International Football Association Board, the sport's rulemaking body, will meet on Saturday in Zurich and is widely expected to give the green light to the system following a trial.

"VAR is a refereeing tool in an experimental phase in various competitions worldwide, including FIFA events and it will probably be used at the Russia World Cup this summer," the statement read.

"La Liga will assume the costs generated by the set-up and development of the project."

The system, which sees a team of officials in a video operations room give advice to the main referee on the pitch to clear up obvious errors, has been criticised in countries where it has been deployed, including Italy, Germany and England.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose described the system as "very frustrating and just confusing more than anything," after it was called upon during his team's FA Cup win over Rochdale on Wednesday.

The main criticisms stem from the delays caused while the officials watching the replays make up their minds, and the confusion for spectators in the stadium, who cannot see the incidents again.

In Spain the video operations centre will be in Las Rozas, Madrid, with Mediapro providing the video feed.