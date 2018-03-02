Larkin earns Games berth, avoids chores

The stakes could not have been higher at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games swim trials for former dual world champion backstroker Mitch Larkin.

He was desperate to make the national team for April's Games and bounce back from a horror run since his 2015 world titles breakthrough.

But arguably a much bigger reward was on the line at the trials - avoiding the household chores.

His partner, world champion backstroker Emily Seebohm, said Larkin would have to produce results in the pool to justify brushing housework the last six months.

"I know he has been training hard because I hear about it all the time at home because he is too tired to make dinner or clean up," Seebohm said.

"If he doesn't swim good he has a whole house to clean."

It seems Larkin can breathe easy.

The Olympic silver medallist appeared back to his best after clinching 200m backstroke gold on Friday night, then backed up to clinch silver and earn a Games berth in his new event - 200m individual medley.

"She's dobbed me in," Larkin said when told about Seebohm's threat.

"(Coach) Dean (Boxall) said if you can get an extra hour of sleep a day each day that is like an eighth night of sleeping a week so I've been saying to Emily 'I need a nap'.

"Hopefully I won't have to (clean the house). We actually might just get a cleaner in (after trials)."

Larkin had already secured Games selection by claiming 100m backstroke gold on the trials' opening night on Wednesday.

But the pressure was on Larkin on Friday to show all his hard work had paid off in the tough 200m backstroke-IM double.

After clinching the 200m backstroke win in one minute, 56.60 seconds, he backed up to almost nab a PB (1:59.01) to be second in the medley medal race 0.65 of a second behind Clyde Lewis.

"I am happy to get the double tonight and hopefully go better at the Games," Larkin said.

Larkin grabbed bragging rights over his partner after Seebohm had to settle for 200m backstroke silver on Friday night when she was pipped for gold by 0.01 of a second by 16-year-old training partner Kaylee McKeown (2:08.23).

It was McKeown's first national title after announcing her international arrival with a 200m backstroke fourth placing on debut at the 2017 world titles, setting a new junior world record.

"I got beaten by someone better tonight," Seebohm said.