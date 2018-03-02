Cricket: South Africa v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Durban, South Africa, March 2, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the end of Australia's first innings on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead on Friday:

Australia, first innings (overnight 225-5)

C. Bancroft c De Kock b Philander 5

D. Warner c De Villiers b Philander 51

U. Khawaja c De Kock b Rabada 14

S. Smith c De Villiers b Maharaj 56

S. Marsh c De Villiers b Maharaj 40

M. Marsh c Morkel b Philander 96

T. Paine c De Kock b Rabada 25

P. Cummins b Maharaj 3

M. Starc b Maharaj 35

N. Lyon c De Bruyn b Maharaj 12

J. Hazlewood not out 2

Extras (b4, lb8) 12

Total (110.4 overs) 351

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Bancroft), 2-39 (Khawaja), 3-95 (Warner), 4-151 (Smith), 5-177 (S. Marsh), 6-237 (Paine), 7-251 (Cummins), 8-300 (Starc), 9-341 (M. Marsh)

Bowling: Morkel 22-3-75-0, Philander 27-12-59-3, Maharaj 33.4-5-123-5, Rabada 25-7-74-2, Markram 1-0-2-0, De Bruyn 2-0-6-0

South Africa: F. du Plessis, D. Elgar, A. Markram, H. Amla, A. de Villiers, Q. de Kock, T. de Bruyn, V. Philander, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, M. Morkel

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sunderam Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

afp