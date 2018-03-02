Scotland wing McGuigan signs new Sale deal

News

AFP /

London (AFP) - Scotland international wing Byron McGuigan has signed a new contract with English Premiership club Sale following new deals this week for Denny Solomona and AJ MacGinty.

The club announced a three-year deal for the 28-year-old, who made his Test debut against the All Blacks in November and has won three caps.

Byron, born in present-day Namibia, said re-signing for the club, currently eighth in the Premiership, was an "easy decision".

"I only see this club growing, getting better and as a group at Sale, we can go on and win trophies within the next three years," he said.

"That's why I play the game, I want to win trophies and be part of a successful team."

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond said: "Byron's exactly what we want at the club.

"He is very skillful, really enthusiastic, he can play in a number of positions and is now a fully fledged Scottish international. We are absolutely thrilled to have him with us, going forward."

