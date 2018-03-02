A trade war would be in nobody's interests, Germany says

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany rejects U.S. President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on steel and aluminum, a government spokesman said on Friday, adding that a trade war would be in nobody's interest.

Trump announced on Thursday he would impose hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to protect U.S. producers, risking retaliation from major trade partners like China, Europe and neighboring Canada.

"On the issue of a trade war: that cannot be in anybody's interest," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference in Berlin. He said Germany would examine Trump's decision and consider consequences.

