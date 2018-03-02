News

Russia says shares Europe's concern over planned U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia shares Europe's concern after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We know that many European capitals have already expressed deep concern about such decisions, we share this concern and are carefully analyzing the situation which is forming in trade relations after this statement," Peskov said.



(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

