Germany says planned U.S. tariffs would distort world trade

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on steel and aluminum would distort world trade, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Friday, adding Europe would respond appropriately if Washington follows through with the plan.

The president of Germany's BDI industry group said separately that the planned tariffs risked global trade wars.

"The U.S. policy of isolation is a mistake," BDI President Dieter Kempf said in a statement. "U.S. President Donald Trump risks global trade wars and a spiral of protectionism, which in the end would cost American jobs."

