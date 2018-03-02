Syrian government forces advance in east Ghouta assault: Observatory

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian government forces have gained ground from rebels at the edge of the eastern Ghouta region near Damascus, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday, in a ground assault that has continued despite a Russian plan for daily ceasefires.

The Syrian army and rebel sources could not immediately be reached for comment.

Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman said government forces had captured the village of Hawsh Zreika in addition to Hawsh al-Zawahra, in the Maraj area at the eastern and southeastern edge of the rebel enclave.



(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kevin Liffey)