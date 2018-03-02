Mergers within Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance possible but not a goal: Ghosn

News

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of Renault, Carlos Ghosn, on Friday did not rule out the possibility of mergers among members of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance <RENA.PA> <7201.T> <7211.T> but said this was not necessarily a goal.

Asked in an interview on France's BFM Business whether mergers could happen to reinforce the alliance, Ghosn said: "Why not", before adding that that this was not "an objective in itself."

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance said on Thursday it would speed up the convergence between the three companies on how they work in key areas, as part of a broader plan to deliver cost savings and boost profits.

Asked about automaker Geely's purchase of a $9 billion stake in Mercedes maker Daimler, which emerged earlier this week, Ghosn said the Chinese's group's "strategy was a little difficult to understand."



(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Leigh Thomas)

