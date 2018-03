MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian military said a five-hour truce had begun in Syria's Eastern Ghouta on Friday, the fourth such truce in as many days, the Interfax news agency quoted an official at Russia's ceasefire monitoring center in Syria as saying.

Russian military says new five-hour truce starts in Syria's Ghouta: Ifax

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Andrew Osborn)