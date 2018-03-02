Ollivander cleared for Flemington start

A week after being ruled out of the Group One Blue Diamond Stakes, talented two-year-old Ollivander has been cleared to start in a Listed race at Flemington.

Ollivander was found to be lame in the near fore leg by Racing Victoria vets in a race eve inspection last Friday and was scratched from the $1.5 million Blue Diamond on race morning after failing to pass another inspection.

Connections then turned their attention to Saturday's Listed 3AW is Football Stakes (1000m) at Flemington for which the colt was a $6 chance on Friday.

Ollivander was inspected by RV vets on Friday and passed fit to start.

The Mathew Ellerton and Simon Zahra-trained colt was an impressive winner on debut at Caulfield in December before finishing second to Long Leaf in the Blue Diamond Preview in January.

The colt was unplaced in his most recent start in the Blue Diamond Prelude on February 10.

The David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig-trained debutante Absaroka was the $3.80 favourite on Friday ahead of her stakes winning stablemate Nomothaj ($4.80).

The Robbie Griffiths-trained first starter Akka's Meteor was at $5.50.