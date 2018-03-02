Linda Meech gets first win as a trainer

Linda Meech has likened her first win aboard a horse she also trains as up there with her Group One success on Plucky Belle.

Meech holds a dual licence in Victoria and on Friday at Swan Hill, three-year-old gelding Beeokay gave the star jockey her first win as a trainer in a 975m maiden.

Dual jockey/trainer licences were introduced in Victoria at the start of the 2016/17 season and Meech is one of 13 people in the state to hold one.

Meech, whose biggest win so far was in the 2015 Coolmore Classic on Plucky Belle for trainer Peter Moody, was thrilled with Friday's milestone victory.

"It's probably right up there with Plucky Belle, I think," Meech told broadcaster Racing.com.

"Especially for my brother. He's pretty laid back and I think he hides his emotions pretty well, but he would be chuffed."

Meech's brother, Ben, part-owns Beeokay and helps Meech with the horses at Stawell.

While it was Meech's first win as a trainer, she continues to notch up wins in the saddle with Beeokay's victory her 59th in Victoria this season as she challenges for the state premiership.

But Meech gave little credit to her ride in getting Beeokay home at Swan Hill by 2-3/4-lengths.

"It was a disgraceful ride," Meech said.

"I didn't want to lead on him then I didn't want to drag him back and then I was five-wide.

"He's just a little racehorse.

"He's a really naughty little horse at home, but whenever you take him away he puts his A-game on.

"All credit to the horse. He's teaching me a lot, that's for sure."

On Saturday, Meech has three rides in Adelaide including the Aaron Purcell-trained two-year-old filly Viennese Star and Matt Cumani-trained staying mare Etah James who are early favourites in the two stakes races on the program.