76ers beat Cleveland despite LeBron's 30

Ben Simmons has flirted with a triple-double as the Philadelphia 76ers held on for a 108-97 NBA victory over the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Ben Simmons clashes with LeBron James in Philadelphia's NBA win over Cleveland.

Dario Saric hit two key hoops in the final 5:09 on Thursday night, helping the 76ers to win that was their first in three tries against Cleveland this season, and allowed them to move within 2-1/2 games of the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference play-off race.

The loss cut into the Cavaliers' lead in the Central Division. They now lead Indiana by just two games.

The 76ers led 82-71 after an interior hoop by Ersan Ilyasova with 9:07 to play before LeBron James had two hoops and teammates Kyle Korver and Rodney Hood each buried a three-pointer in a 14-3 burst that produced an 85-all tie.

But Saric rescued the 76ers for the first time, dropping in a lay-up that pushed Philadelphia back on top.

A three-pointer by Korver with 2:25 to go got the Cavaliers back within one before Saric again came through at a critical time, burying a three-pointer of his own to push the 76ers' advantage back to four at 98-94 with 2:09 to go.

The 76ers held on from there to produce their first win after losses to Washington and Miami.

JJ Redick had 22 points to lead the 76ers and Australian rookie Simmons scored 18 points, nine rebounds and a team-high eight assists.

James poured in a game-high 30 points for the Cavaliers, who have alternated wins and losses in their last six games.

Elsewhere, Isaiah Thomas scored a season-high 29 points, Julius Randle added 25 and the Los Angeles Lakers continued their surge by topping the Miami Heat 131-113.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and De'Aaron Fox added 21 to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 116-111 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets.

And Damian Lillard shook off a poor shooting start to score 35 points as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied for a 108-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.