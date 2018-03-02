Jumbo Prince chasing $1 million

Toowoomba trainer Michael Nolan believes tough gelding Jumbo Prince can pass the magic $1 million prize money mark this campaign.

Jumbo Prince is one of the smallest horses racing in Queensland but he has already shown he has one of the biggest hearts by earning $847,000.

He is one of the most versatile horses in Australia winning 11 races from 1000m to 1800m and running third in the 2015 Queensland Derby at 2200m.

Jumbo Prince hasn't raced since finishing third in last year's Ipswich Cup.

He won the Listed Weetwood Handicap first-up last year but Nolan has taken a different tack this time around.

The gelding resumes in the Young Members Open at Doomben on Saturday with apprentice Adam Sewell's claim to reduce his weight to 58 kg.

"From there he will go into the Weetwood on April 7 fro his second run this campaign," Nolan said.

"I felt he would need a run this time to be ready for the Weetwood as he has had a long time off due to a knee problem."

Nolan plans to build up Jumbo Prince's campaign through the winter.

"He will go to the 1600 metre races and eventually races like the Ipswich, Caloundra and Grafton Cups are his likely targets," he said.

"Every campaign he seems able to win a stakes race and hopefully this time we can get to a million dollars. If any horse deserves the credit it is him."

Nolan believes weight could be the biggest barrier to Jumbo Prince this campaign.

"He gets caned at the weights but he has won $847,000 so we can't expect to get 54kg," he said.