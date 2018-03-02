Gerald Ryan hopes to boost Slipper stocks

The jostling for positions in the Golden Slipper is reaching the business end and trainer Gerald Ryan is hoping his three runners at Randwick can press their claims.

Legend Of Condor who runs in the Skyline Stakes, is the closest to a start with $83,000 prize money.

Ryan had hoped he would have cemented a berth at his last start but the Pierro Plate turned into a nightmare for the favourite when he was forced to lead early.

"I didn't think he would lead last time and I want him ridden more quietly in the Skyline," Ryan said.

"I don't want him to be leading and hopefully he can get a spot with cover."

Legend Of Condor was swamped late and finished fourth in the Pierro Plate won by Santos, the leading chance from Tulloch Lodge to give Gai Waterhouse a seventh win in the Slipper on March 24 and her co-trainer Adrian Bott his first.

Santos was the TAB's $2 Skyline favourite on Friday with Legend Of Condor an $8 chance.

"He's always been a real athletic type," Bott said.

"He's strengthened and matured mentally and has taken a lot of confidence out of that win the other day and we've seen a lot of improvement in his work.

"With natural progression the step up to 1200 metres will suit him right down to the ground."

Magic Millions Classic winner Sunlight is the Golden Slipper favourite ahead of Estijaab after the two fillies ran one-two in the Silver Slipper last Saturday at Rosehill.

While only seven colts and geldings have been declared for the Skyline, Saturday's Sweet Embrace Stakes for fillies has twice as many.

The market indicates the Chris Waller-trained Fiesta and Satin Slipper from Snowden Racing will fight it out but Ryan is looking for an upset with either Adamina or Sweet Ava.

Adamina finished a short neck second in the Widden Stakes to Fiesta, a filly trainer Chris Waller rates among his best chances yet for a Golden Slipper win.

Like her stablemate, Sweet Ava has been to the track once for a win at Canterbury. in December

"Adamina has done really well since the Widden," Ryan said.

"Sweet Ava had three weeks out of the stable on the water walker and has come back in refreshed and ready to go."