Papa considers appealing Greek sentence

Brisbane defender Avraam Papadopoulos may appeal his suspended two-and-a-half year jail sentence for by a Greek court for illegally betting on matches while playing at Olympiakos.

Agence France-Presse reports Papadopoulos was one of 58 people punished by the three-member Court of Appeal in Athens for their roles in the 'Koriopolis' match-fixing scandal in 2011.

The Roar, who were aware of the centre-back's implication when they recruited him, are awaiting further advice from Football Federation Australia before deciding on the next course of action.

For now he will play in Saturday's home clash against Adelaide, with coach John Aloisi pledging to stand by the 33-year-old.

"As a coach all I'll do until then is stand by my player and support him in every way I can," Aloisi said.

"I know they're looking at appealing what's come out, so until then I'll be there to support him as much as possible.

"He just wants to play football and wants to win tomorrow night.

"You'll see that he's extra motivated because he wants to make finals."

Aloisi said Papadopoulos remained in good spirits despite a stop-start season, having also been banned for seven games for spitting towards Sydney FC striker Matt Simon.

"But every time he's played, he's performed really well," he said.

"He's been one of our best players, not only defensively but scoring goals.

"Mentally he's been in good shape really considering what he's had to go through this season."

Aloisi was ropeable after last week's loss to Newcastle, seeing it as another example of the Roar failing to get the rub of the green.

More pressing now is that it marked the team's league-high eighth loss from 11 home games, despite Suncorp Stadium's previous status as a near-untouchable fortress.

"We've got two home games left," Aloisi said.

"We know our home form hasn't been what we would have liked. Every game's been close, it hasn't gone our way.

"We have to make sure we put that right and tomorrow night is the start, because we've only got six games left and we need to win every one."

STATS THAT MATTER:

* The Reds have won four of their last seven games against Brisbane but lost the last 2-1

* The Roar haven't trailed at halftime in any of their last five games and gone on to win three (L2)

* Adelaide have scored just one goal in their last three away games, conceding eight