Children rescued from plywood box 'they were forced to live in by their parents'
ASIC takes former Rio boss to court

AAP /

Australia's corporate watchdog has begun court action against former Rio Tinto CEO Tom Albanese and his then-CFO over alleged deception in relation to a disastrous $4 billion African coal investment.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission alleges Mr Albanese and former Rio Tinto chief financial officer Guy Elliott signed off on a 2011 report that misrepresented the value of the Mozambique coal mine, which was eventually sold for just $50 million after heavy writedowns.

Last year the United States stock market regulator laid fraud charges against Mr Albanese and Mr Elliott over the same investment.

