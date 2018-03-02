Secret Agenda right for Flemington return

After missing a spring campaign with a minor injury quality sprinter Secret Agenda is set to make her reappearance at Flemington.

The five-year-old makes her return in the Listed Bob Hoysted Handicap (1000m) under Damien Oliver on Saturday having not been seen since May last year.

"She had filling around her tendon sheath so we didn't want to take a risk on her during the spring," trainer Mick Price said.

"She's been in work a while and looks like she's come up really well."

Secret Agenda won the Sapphire Stakes at Randwick during last year's Sydney autumn carnival before travelling to Adelaide where she defeated Viddora in the Sangster Stakes at Morphettville.

She then backed up two weeks later, finishing fourth to Vega Magic in The Goodwood at Morphettville, the last time she raced.

Price said the mare had been in work for a considerable period and was ready for a good showing first-up on Saturday.

"She's been fit for a little while," Price said.

"The 1000 metres will be good. Ollie can sit there, peel off, and let her sprint.

"She should run very well."

After Saturday, Price is planning to tackle the Group One William Reid Stakes (1200m) at Moonee Valley on March 23 with Secret Agenda before taking her back to Sydney.

He's hoping for similar conditions as last year when Secret Agenda won the Sapphire Stakes on soft ground.

"She's a very good wet tracker," he said.

"After that she'll probably end up in the Sangster again."

Secret Agenda shared the top line of betting at $4.20 with Fell Swoop on Friday ahead of Crystal Dreamer at $5.50.