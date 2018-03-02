Labor's Bec White tries to woo Tas voters

Tasmanian Labor Leader Bec White has staked her electoral fortunes on fixing the state's "broken" health system in her final pitch to undecided voters ahead of this weekend's poll.

Ms White was joined by Federal Labor Leader Bill Shorten in Devonport on Friday to meet cancer survivor Vicky Parnell.

Ms Parnell told the pair of her frustration with health services in Tasmania's north, which forced the self-funded retiree to carve into her savings for private care.

"If I had the opportunity I would be back in the public system because that's where all the support is and the people there with me at every appointment," she said

"But if I had stayed with the public system I would have probably seen a different gynaecologist at the hospital every visit."

Ms White said the health system was failing Tasmanians.

"It's having conversations with people just like Vicky that's convinced me that health is the number one issue for Tasmanians," she told reporters.

"That's why we need a change of government tomorrow, because I've made it my number one priority to fix the health system in Tasmania."

Mr Shorten said Ms Parnell was an inspiration whose health was being "held hostage" by state and federal Liberal funding cuts.

"I just want Malcolm Turnbull and Will Hodgman to step up," he said.

"What they've got to recognise is that their cuts at the state and national level are literally jeopardising the health of Tasmanians and Australians."

Health has emerged as a major issue in the final week of the election campaign, with emergency doctors and nurses warning of a system in crisis.

The major parties have both promised to spend more than half a billion dollars on health if re-elected.

The ABC reported on Friday that a woman had taken her own life while in the care of the Royal Hobart Hospital.

"It's incredibly distressing to hear that a patient has lost their life at a time when the workforce has been crying out for more resources," Ms White said.

Liberal Premier Will Hodgman was midway between Hobart and Launceston to make his final pitch to voters on Friday.

He would not comment on the case, but said his party would invest heavily in mental health if returned to office.

Labor holds just seven seats in the 25-seat state lower house, so will need to almost double its numbers to win office.

The party is hopeful a bold policy to gradually pull poker machines from pubs and clubs could see them return from the political wilderness.

"I'm absolutely confident that tomorrow we can win," Ms White said.