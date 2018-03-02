Hodgman makes last pitch to Tas voters

Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman has made his final pitch to voters ahead of Saturday's election, declaring that only the Liberal Party can be trusted to run the Apple Isle's economy.

Mr Hodgman was at Ross in the state's midlands on Friday, where he implored Tasmanians to give him a second term.

"We inherited a billion dollars in deficits and $400 million in debt," he said, flanked by candidates including Treasurer Peter Gutwein.

"We have turned that around. The state has come a long way in four years."

His pitch though was overshadowed by a controversial plan to water down gun laws, revealed by the media on election eve.

Mr Hodgman also fended off questions about political donations and how much his party had received from the gaming lobby in light of the Liberals pro-pokies policy.

Labor has controversially pledged to remove poker machines from pubs and clubs by 2023.

Conversely, the Liberals want the machines to remain in the venues until 2043.

"It was the Labor Party who announced a policy that will cost jobs and understandably, the people whose jobs are on the line have responded," Mr Hodgman said.

An EMRS polls released this week has Liberal support surging at 46 per cent compared to Labor's 34.

The Liberals are tipped to be re-elected with a narrow majority, winning 13 of 25 seats.

Mr Hodgman is also the state's preferred premier, having leapfrogged Rebecca White in the popularity stakes at 48 per cent to 41.

"A majority Liberal government has the track record and the plan for our state's future that will take Tasmania to the next level," he said.