McKeon books seven event Games program

Australian swimming's golden girl Emma McKeon has booked a seven-event program for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games - much to her surprise.

Emma McKeon has clinched gold in the 100m butterfly Australian swimming trails.

McKeon admitted she had no idea just how many she had qualified for after completing her marathon program by claiming gold in her pet event of 100m butterfly at the Gold Coast trials on Friday night.

The Commonwealth record holder clocked 57.13 seconds to claim her first title at the four-day trials which conclude on Saturday, with Rio Olympian Brianna Throssell (57.42) grabbing silver and also an individual berth.

Asked if she was excited about an unprecedented seven event program, McKeon said: "I guess, if that's what it is - I haven't counted them".

The 23-year-old has booked three individual berths by grabbing 200m freestyle silver, 100m freestyle bronze behind the Campbell sisters and silver in her new event, the 200m butterfly.

She will also contest three relays at April's Games.

McKeon is on track to eclipse her 2017 heroics when she became the first Australian woman to claim six medals at a world titles.

Still, McKeon was not satisfied.

"I am relieved to get a win. Usually I am on the top more often at trials but I think that is good for me - it is only going to make me more motivated," McKeon said.

"I wouldn't call it disappointed. Not satisfied, that's for sure.

"But I did what I needed to do to make the team."

World titles silver medallist McKeon's win sealed her fourth straight national 100m 'fly title.

McKeon will now need to prepare for her unforgiving program over a shortened lead-up.

The trials were held just five weeks out from the Games rather than three months, adopting the approach of the all-conquering US team.

Meanwhile, Ariarne Titmus, 17, missed the Australian record to claim 800m freestyle gold.

She became the first person since Linda Mackenzie in 2004 to complete the national 200m-400m-800m treble.

She clocked 8:20.08 to shatter her PB by three seconds and move to second on Australia's all-time 800m list.

Other Friday night winners were ex-world champ Mitch Larkin (200m backstroke), 16-year-old Kaylee McKeown who upset world champion Emily Seebohm in the 200m backstroke, Clyde Lewis (200m individual medley), Blair Evans (200m IM), Leiston Pickett (50m breaststroke), Jake Packard (50m breaststroke) and David Morgan (100m butterfly).