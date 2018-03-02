News

BOJ Kuroda rules out early hike in yield target

Reuters
Reuters /

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday dismissed the chance of raising the bank's long-term interest rate target just because inflation reaches 1 percent.

Some have called on the BOJ to raise its bond yield target before inflation hits the bank's 2 percent target, arguing that 2 percent was too high a level to aim for in a country that has suffered from two decades of deflation.
"As European and U.S. central banks normalize monetary policy and Japan's inflation picks up, markets may put upward pressure on long-term interest rates," Kuroda told parliament.
"I'm hesitant and cautious at this stage of immediately yielding to such market pressure and raising our long-term yield target," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

