Gavrilova into semis in Acapulco

Australian Daria Gavrilova has advanced to her second WTA semi-final of the year by beating Paraguay's Veronica Cepede Royg at the Mexican Open.

The third-seeded Gavrilova won 6-4 4-6 6-2 to set up a clash in the last four with No.7 Lesia Tsurenko from Ukraine.

Gavrilova dropped serve twice in the second set of her quarter-final against Cepede Royg but was able to regroup and dominate the decider.

She previously made it through to the semis of the Sydney International in January when she was beaten by countrywoman Ashleigh Barty.

Tsurenko downed French second seed Kristina Mladenovic, 6-2 6-2.

In other quarter-final action on Thursday, unseeded Swiss Stefanie Voegele beat US Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-4 5-7 6-2.

In the men's, Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro defeated Dominic Thiem 6-2 7-6 (9-7) to reach the semi-finals

Del Potro will face German Alexander Zverev who scored a 6-4 6-1 victory over Ryan Harrison of the United States.

In the other semi, South Africa's Kevin Anderson will take on American Jared Donaldson.

Donaldson downed Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez, 6-3 6-1, while Anderson had a much tougher fight in a 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 win over South Korean Hyeon Chung.

AP