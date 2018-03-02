Vics hoping for lively Junction Oval pitch

Victoria hope to make the newly-redeveloped Junction Oval a happy hunting ground as they pursue an improbable fourth straight Sheffield Shield crown.

The Bushrangers will return to the picturesque St Kilda ground for the first time since 2009 when they host NSW starting on Saturday.

Winless and bottom of the ladder midway through the season, Victoria's spirits had been as flat as the drop-in pitches routinely served up at the MCG.

But the reigning champions have since found form, notching two wins and a draw to climb to second with two rounds remaining.

Skipper Aaron Finch hopes his side's momentum will be aided by a more lively wicket than those on offer at the MCG of late.

"The MCG hasn't yielded a result (recently) in any cricket really longer than a T20 game," Finch said on Friday.

"Looking back at our previous couple of years or even three years, we've won a lot of games there.

"I think it's just something that's happened this year with the way the wickets have been a bit drier and flatter. Drop-ins that have been there for the best part of 10 or 15 years, they're just so compact that it's hard to get any break-up from them.

"Maybe it is a good thing that we're here (at Junction Oval) ... when you've got great facilities like this, why not use them."

Either way, Finch expects both his side and the fourth-placed Blues to throw caution to the wind at the pointy end of the season.

"I think the teams are just prepared to open up games a little bit more ... and be prepared to lose a game to win a game," he said.

"Pre-Christmas is a little more strategic, managing points, making sure that you're still within reach if you haven't played your best cricket.

"Post-Christmas, you come out and teams are looking for points."

NSW have not tasted victory since before the Ashes when the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc were available for selection.

Teenage allrounder Param Uppal is a chance to debut for the Blues after a solid campaign with Australia's under-19s team.