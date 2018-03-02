Two A-League coaches fined for misconduct

A-League coaches Ernie Merrick and Marco Kurz have been fined after being found guilty of code-of-conduct breaches.

Newcastle's Merrick and Adelaide's Kurz have each been fined $3000 for making comments critical of referees.

And Adelaide defender Ersan Gulum has also been fined $1000 for a code-of-conduct breach in sanctions announced on Friday by Football Federation Australia.

Gulum was fined for sarcastically clapping in the face of the fourth official after being red-carded in Adelaide's February 17 draw with Central Coast.

His boss Kurz's penalty stemmed from comments which inferred criticism of the referee after the same match.

"I think if you play with 10 against 12, it's a very good draw for us," Kurz told Fox Sports.

A day before that Adelaide match, Newcastle's Merrick railed against "disgraceful" refereeing and use of video assistant refereeing (VAR) in the Jets' 2-2 draw with Western Sydney.

"The second half, I was more worried about the refereeing decision than I was about the opposition," Merrick told reporters.

"Does the referee make decisions anymore or does he wait for the VAR to confirm everything?

"... If that's the way things are going to go, then I don't think many people are going to come and watch the game."

The FFA said on Friday in deciding the sanctions, it took into account apologies from the two coaches and Gulum.

The fined trio have seven days to lodge any appeal.