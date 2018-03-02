News

The business week in numbers

AAP /

Woolies wants to sort its watchdog woes, investors get punitive with Harvey Norman and Retail Food Group becomes the king of closures: here are a few of the numbers that grabbed attention - or should have - in the business world this week.

MONDAY:

527 - Woolworths is considering challenging the competition watchdog's decision to reject the sale of 527 service stations to BP, with the ACCC arguing such a transaction would hurt fuel price competition.

TUESDAY:

7.5 - The magnitude of the earthquake that shut down production at the Exxon-led LNG Hides plant and Kutubu gas facilities in Papua New Guinea.

WEDNESDAY:

$635 million - The amount wiped off Harvey Norman's market capitalisation after its first-half profit fell 19 per cent on higher costs and a diminished contribution from its huge property portfolio.

THURSDAY:

$400 million - the first-half earnings hit flagged by Orica due to what writedowns and what the explosives and fertiliser maker called "operational issues".

FRIDAY:

200 - The maximum number of outlets Retail Food Group will close by mid-2019 after the Donut King owner slipped to a first-half loss on $138 million in writedowns and provisions.

