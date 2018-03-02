Addictive Nature set for Melbourne G1

Addictive Nature will stick to his own age group with trainer Bjorn Baker opting to take the colt to the Australian Guineas in Melbourne rather than pit him against Winx.

The three-year-old was among nominations for the Group One Chipping Norton Stakes (1600m) at Randwick but Baker believes his best chance on Saturday is at Flemington.

Baker ran Addictive Nature second-up in the Group Two Apollo Stakes (1400m) at Randwick on February 17 in Winx's absence and was encouraged by his fifth placing.

Addictive Nature was only two lengths off Endless Drama while Global Glamour and Comin' Through filled the minor placings.

"Things probably didn't go his way. They went fast early but he stuck on well at the finish against very good horses," Baker said.

"I think we underestimate some of those older horses."

Baker is looking for the Sydney form to stack up in the Group One Australian Guineas (1600m).

"We're banking on the Sydney form being strong. It's hard to know but he's in good order," Baker said.

"I think it's a good race for him. He's well, he's drawn a good gate, he'll be forward," he said.

Addictive Nature drew barrier eight in the 16-horse field and will be partnered by Craig Williams, who is after his third Australian Guineas after saluting aboard Shamus Award in 2014 and Miss Finland in 2007.

Baker said he was not concerned about Addictive Nature racing in the opposite direction.

"He's done plenty of work left-handed so it's not an issue."

Addictive Nature was an $11 chance on Friday with the Darren Weir-trained Cliff's Edge holding sway at $4.60.