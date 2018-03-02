Lowe urges common sense from WSW fans

Perth coach Kenny Lowe has urged Western Sydney A-League fans to behave themselves, saying he has seen first hand the devastating injuries that flares can cause.

The Wanderers' active support area has been shut down for Sunday's home clash with the Glory at Spotless Stadium after two flares had been lit at last weekend's Sydney derby.

It's not the first time the Red and Black Bloc have been in trouble, leaving the Wanderers at risk of losing three competition points if their supporter group doesn't behave.

Lowe knows all too well about the dangers of flares.

In 2015, a 13-year-old Glory fan was taken to hospital after being hit by a flare.

The boy suffered serious burns to his leg.

Lowe loves the support shown by Wanderers supporters, rating it among the best in the league.

But he said it was important for fans to behave themselves so they don't compromise the safety of other spectators.

"Hopefully, there'll be some common sense and people can behave correctly and keep that atmosphere," Lowe said.

"We've had it first hand here. We had a boy really hurt with a flare at Perth.

"I remember going to see the kid in hospital. His mum and dad were there.

"They had to fly his dad off an oil rig, so he's come home (wondering) what's happened to his son. It's not a good thing. So you've got to be sensible.

"Enjoy the day, but stay within the laws.

"It's like anything in life. I love going into the bank to withdraw some money - I don't want to go and rob it."

Sunday's match will be crucial to the finals hopes of both sides.

Western Sydney sit in sixth spot - four points ahead of the Glory with just six rounds remaining.

Having revived their playoff hopes with a 2-1 win last week over Melbourne City, Perth can't afford to lose to the Wanderers.

Lowe is confident star import Diego Castro will be fit to play.

Castro has been carrying a calf injury for the past two months. He came off in the 80th minute against City after copping a kick.

But the Spanish veteran trained on Friday, and Lowe expected Castro to front up against the Wanderers.

Defender Shane Lowry (suspension) and Brandon Wilson (injury) are available to return this week.