Costigan death report seeks DV overhaul

A coroner who examined the axe-death of a Canberra woman has called for an overhaul of domestic violence orders.

A day after Tara Maree Costigan applied for a domestic violence order, she was killed by an axe as "punishment" by her former partner Marcus Rappel, who is now serving more than 32 years' jail time for the February 2015 murder.

Ms Costigan - whose death triggered national outrage - had been advised by police to apply for a protection order in person at the ACT Magistrates Court.

At the time, such an application did not trigger the involvement of any specialist police unit.

But since then ACT Policing has set up the family violence coordination unit (FVCU).

And victims who report family violence to police are assisted to apply to the court for interim family violence orders, rather than being referred directly to the court to seek their own order.

However, coroner Peter Morrison said the new arrangements did not go far enough because the police unit was not involved if a victim made a direct application to the court for a protection order.

"I recommend a review of court and police processes and practices with a view to the possible involvement of FVCU in all family violence order applications, not only those brought by police," he wrote in his report.

"And timely notification to affected persons when service of an order on a respondent has taken place."

Ms Costigan was cradling their eight-day-old daughter during the attack, falling on top of her after being fatally struck in the back of the neck.

Her two sons, aged nine and 11 at the time, saw it happen.

The trial judge rated it in the worst category of murder, labelling it "vicious and cowardly".

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Labor leader Bill Shorten spoke about Ms Costigan's case in parliament, with both pledging to do more about domestic violence.

Tara's Walk for Change is now an annual event to raise funds to combat family violence.