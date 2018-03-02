How NBA star Curry wrecked hotel room

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry can hold his own on the golf course, but that doesn't mean he's not prone to mistakes.

NBA star wrecks hotel table in golf mishap

The 29-year-old NBA megastar made a big one Thursday, destroying a glass table in his hotel room while practising his swing.

Curry shared an image of the wreckage on his Instagram account - a post that included the hashtag "#idiot." The entire top of the table was shattered, as glass shards littered the floor and chairs nearby.

"Golf is hard ..." the PGA Tour account replied to Curry.

Curry played the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic on a sponsor's invite last summer and finished ahead of four players in the 156-man field at 8-over.

The Warriors, in the midst of a three-game road trip, are off Thursday before playing the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.