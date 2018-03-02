News

Strongest Sydney FC to play Jets in Hunter

Emma Kemp
AAP /

Graham Arnold will select his strongest XI for Sydney FC's top-of-the-table A-League battle with Newcastle despite two crucial Asian Champions League matches on the horizon.

It doesn't get much bigger than Saturday at McDonald Jones Stadium, where the second-placed Jets will get their last regular-season crack at the defending champions in a contest billed as a grand-final preview.

So much so that Arnold has no intention of rotating his squad to cater for Wednesday's home ACL meeting with group leaders Kashima Antlers, who the Sky Blues - currently last - must essentially beat twice in two weeks to remain in round-of-16 calculations.

"Of course after the game tomorrow night we're going to focus on the two Asian Champions League games," Arnold said.

"But it's one game at a time and our whole focus is tomorrow night and being 14 points clear with 15 left to play for.

"Our focus is getting 70 points and breaking A-League history again, and I do believe I've got the depth in the squad no matter what to do that.

"The last three or four weeks we've gotten even greater and I believe that's down to Champions League football.

"It's made the boys switch on even more and has taken the team to another level."

Right-back Luke Wilkshire returns from suspension, leaving left-back Michael Zullo as the only fitness concern after injuring his hamstring last week in Shanghai.

Zullo sat out last weekend's 3-1 Sydney derby win but trained on Friday and has been declared fit, though Arnold implied he may not be risked in the starting line-up with David Carney ready to step in again for the toe-to-toe tie.

The 11-point gap on the table betrays nothing of the closeness between the sides in January's 2-2 draw at Allianz Stadium, where Sydney squeezed out a 2-1 victory in November's first meeting.

Likewise, statistics citing Newcastle's 15-game winless run against the Sky Blues offer little clue of the Jets juggernaut in this campaign's remarkable rise from wooden spooners to title contenders.

With a first finals berth in eight years now secure, Ernie Merrick's focus is gaining ground on the well-oiled Sydney machine on home turf.

It's a prospect to which Merrick's coaching counterpart gave little credence, opting to focus instead on a report star Jets forward Andrew Nabbout is set to leave for an unnamed top-tier Japanese club.

"We've seen a difference in the way they play, they've changed it a little bit," Arnold said.

"Obviously having their two star foreign players probably out for the rest of the season makes it even harder on them, and I read an article this morning that one of their best players is moving abroad."

STATS THAT MATTER:

* Sydney FC are undefeated in their last 15 games against Newcastle (W12, D3), keeping 11 clean sheets in that time

* The Jets already have seven home wins this season, never before have they made it eight

* Newcastle and Sydney have each made a league-high 125 shots on target

