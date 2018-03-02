Australia's NRL looking to play games in US: report

Sydney, March 2, 2018 (AFP) - - Australia's National Rugby League is looking to play premiership games in the United States next year to help build interest before America hosts the 2025 World Cup, a report said Friday.

The NRL is planning its schedule for next season and the prospect of taking games overseas is high on the agenda, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Next year we could have teams playing for points in America," NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg told the newspaper, which pointed to a desire to provide the US with premium rugby league content in the lead up to the 2025 tournament.

The process will begin with an England-New Zealand Test in Denver this year on June 23.

If the match is considered a success, it will increase the chances of the NRL pushing ahead with its plans.

"We're in discussions about that now," Greenberg said. "It's a big landing process on a number of fronts. You need to work with the broadcasters, you've also got to work through travel, recovery. But it's certainly on our radar.

"The destinations in North America are available in a good broadcast timeslot, so that's what we're looking at.

"The ball is in our court in regards to scheduling and player workload. We're actively working on that now for 2019 and 2020."

South Sydney and Parramatta were earmarked as ideal teams to take to the US when the initiative was first mooted, the newspaper said.

The Rabbitohs' co-owner is Hollywood actor Russell Crowe, while the Eels' Jarryd Hayne is known in the US after an NFL stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

